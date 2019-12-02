BIgg Boss 13: Ex girlfriend Madhurima Tuli's entry leaves Vishal Aditya Singh irritated. Watch video

Madhurima Tuli will be entering the Bigg Boss in today's episode

Bigg Boss 13 has been a hit season and fans are loving to watch their favourite celebrities in the Bigg House. Courtesy to the overwhelming response from the audience the season just got a five-week extension and now another celebrity will make her way to the Bigg Boss house. Wild card entry Vishal Aditya Singh's ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli will be making her way to the Bigg Boss house. Vishal and Madhurima have had a troubled past and her entry will sure create news equations in the house.

The promo from today's episode shared by Colors on its Instagram shows Mudhirima making her entry into the house which quite evidently wasn't liked by Vishal who looks irritated.

While it’s still to be seen if Madhurima will make her entry as a wild card entry or a guest in the show. We might have to wait for the coming episodes to get confirmation but before making her way in the house, Madhurima said she won’t be dragging her past in the show. She said, "I am entering the house with a clean mind and clean heart for him. I don’t want to recall those ugly fights again as it has already been a month that the dance show got over. Whatever happened in the past has happened. I will be more mature this time. There is no point dragging same things, so it’s better to end everything on a good note."

Vishal and Madhurima were seen in Nach Baliye 9, their stint at the show was overshadowed by the never-ending fights between them. The couple was introduced as a wild card entry after being voted out in Nach Baliye 9.

