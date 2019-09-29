Bigg Boss 13 Premiere: Salman Khan’s performance to contestants’ entry, watch what’s going to happen tonight

Much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss 13 is going to premiere tonight at 9 PM. Superstar Salman Khan, who will be seen hosting the show again is all set with his dhamakedaar list of contestants who will be entertaining us all through the season. With a new location to a list of only celebrity contestants, this season is surely going to let the TRPs blow this time. With just a few hours left, the fans are eagerly waiting as to what will be the surprising element tonight.

Meanwhile, a lot of videos and pictures are surfing on the internet that shows the probable contestants like Devolena Bhattacherjee, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra to host Salman and special entrant Ameesha Patel performing on the stage. Before the premiere begins, take a sneak peek into what’s going to happen tonight at 9.

Salman Khan's Slow-Motion Mein performance

Finally, the fans will get to see how the house looks from inside

Looks like Ameesha is all set to set the stage on fire

The contestants will finally enter the house after giving their spiced-up performances

Talking about the probable list of contestants, Bigg Boss 13 will welcome celebrities like Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abu Malik, Aarti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Bagga, Koena Mitra, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, and Ashwini Koul.

