Sunday, September 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13 Premiere: Salman Khan’s performance to contestants entry, watch what’s going to happen tonight

Bigg Boss 13 Premiere: Salman Khan’s performance to contestants entry, watch what’s going to happen tonight

With just two hours left for Bigg Boss 13 premiere, have a look at how host Salman Khan and contestants will perform for you tonight.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 29, 2019 19:12 IST
Representative News Image

Bigg Boss 13 Premiere: Salman Khan’s performance to contestants’ entry, watch what’s going to happen tonight 

Much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss 13 is going to premiere tonight at 9 PM. Superstar Salman Khan, who will be seen hosting the show again is all set with his dhamakedaar list of contestants who will be entertaining us all through the season. With a new location to a list of only celebrity contestants, this season is surely going to let the TRPs blow this time. With just a few hours left, the fans are eagerly waiting as to what will be the surprising element tonight. 

Meanwhile, a lot of videos and pictures are surfing on the internet that shows the probable contestants like Devolena Bhattacherjee, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra to host Salman and special entrant Ameesha Patel performing on the stage. Before the premiere begins, take a sneak peek into what’s going to happen tonight at 9.

  • Salman Khan's Slow-Motion Mein performance

  • Finally, the fans will get to see how the house looks from inside

  • Looks like Ameesha is all set to set the stage on fire

  • The contestants will finally enter the house after giving their spiced-up performances

Talking about the probable list of contestants, Bigg Boss 13 will welcome celebrities like Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abu Malik, Aarti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Bagga, Koena Mitra, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, and Ashwini Koul.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

 

 

 

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMehmood birth anniversary: 5 interesting facts about the comedy genius Next StoryIshaan Khatter's physical transformation for Khaali Peeli  