Know why Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai divorced Nandish Sandhu

Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu got married in 2012

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashmi Desai and Super 30 actor Nandish Sandhu were one of the most sought after couples of the television industry. The two dated for a while before tying the knot in 2012. Unfortunately, their marriage hit the rock and a year later, news about them having troubles in their marital life started doing the rounds. The duo separated within four years of marriage.

Rashmi claimed that the reason behind their divorce was Nandish's several "female friends". Nandish on his part has said he was tired of Rashmi's excessively sensitive behaviour.

Nandish and Rashami's marriage broke in just four years.

A few photographs of Nandish along with another woman went viral around that time and since then the divorce between the two actors was taken into consideration.

Talking about her divorce, Rashmi had then said: "If Nandish had given his 100 percent to this relationship then nothing would have gone wrong. I have never had any problems with his female friends. I have never doubted him. I was busy with my travel and work. I did not know he was dating someone or not. Even if he is, then he should enjoy. I wish good for his future."

Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu worked together in the show Uttaran

The two were also seen in Nach Baliye 7 and discussed about their bad relationship on the dance-based reality show. News about Rashami's abortion also hit the headlines. However, when things did not work out, the two decided to part their ways.

Nandish, who started his career as a model, stepped into the world of acting in 2007 with the show Kasturi and was later seen in the daily soaps like Khwaish, Kayamath, Comedy Circus and Uttaran.

Currently, Rashmi is grabbing eyeballs in season 13 of Bigg Boss. She is reportedly dating her co-contestant Arhaan Khan.

(With IANS inputs)