BARC TRP report week 38, 2023: Anupamaa tops the charts, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 witnesses rise in ratings

Indian television shows is one of the most important source of entertainment apart from movies and OTT content. Several TV shows that were among the top five favourites last week have witnessed a change in their spots. However, there are shows which are consistant in their performance every week, as fans religiously follow them regularly and enjoy it on daily basis. We have listed down the top 10 TV shows, as per BARC TRP ratings. Check them out below.

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly's show is still at the top of the charts. However, the show ratings have witnessed a slight drop since last week.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin - Starring Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in the lead, the show bagged the second spot last week and managed to maintain it this week as well.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show is on the third position but has witnessed a massive downfall in the ratings from the last few weeks.

Imlie

With 1.7 impressions, the current season of the show has grabbed the fourth spot in the list of top 10 shows.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The popular family comedy show is static with its ratings and is at number 5.

Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav

The new show clinched sixth spot this week with 1.7 impressions.

Pandya Store

There are not much change in the ratings of Pandya Store in week 38 and the show managed to bag the 7th spot.

Teri Meri Doriyaann

The Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar's show is at number 8 in week 38.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

The TRP of the show spiked a bit last week and maintained it in the current week as well.

Bhagya Lakshmi

The latest twist in the storyline of the show is garnering good numbers and the show is at number 10 in the list.

