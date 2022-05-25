Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey shares throwback pic from his modelling days, fans ask for anti-aging tips

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SUDANSHU_PANDEY Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey in throwback pic

Highlights Sudhanshu Pandey features in Anupamaa and Anupamaa: Namaste America

In the prequel show Anupamaa: Namaste America, Sudhanshu plays 17 years younger version of himself

Sudhanshu shared throwback pic from his modelling days on Instagram

From starting his career in modelling to becoming one of the most popular actors on TV, Sudhanshu Pandey has come a long way in the entertainment industry. The Anupamaa actor shared a throwback pic when he used to be a ramp model at the age of 21 and fans are blow away seeing he has not aged in so many years.

Sudhanshu captioned the pic, "SOMETIMES ITS GOOD TO REMIND YOURSELF ABOUT WHERE U STARTED N WHERE YOU HAVE REACHED , SO THAT WHEN U LOOK BACK YOU LOOK UP AND THANK GOD FOR ALL THAT HE HAS BLESSED YOU WITH FOREVER GRATEFUL TO MAHAKAAL. THE JOURNEY BEGAN THEN N CONTINUES TILL NOW N I CANT THANK HIM ENOUGH. (This photo is when I was barely 20-21 and was already one of the top models in the country (sic)."

Reacting to Sudhanshu's pic, one Instagram user said, "Sir when are you writing the book on The Subtle Art Of Not Aging (sic)," another one said, "U look handsome then but now u look most handsome (sic)."

Sudhanshu has garnered immense fame from his hit daily soap Vanraj. His grey shade is being appreciated a lot and people love to hate him on the show. Following the popularity of Anupamaa, the show's lead pair is also seen in the prequel Anupamaa: Namaste America, which streams on Disney+Hotstar. In the new show, he is made to look 17 years younger than in Anupamaa.

About playing his younger self in Anupamaa: Namaste America, Sudhanshu told IANS, "It can never be easy to play a younger character. Although I look like myself in 'Anupamaa: Namaste America' because in real life I don't have a moustache, I think I was able to carry off that look well. Just a little bit of change in hairstyle and I was comfortable and happy that I'm looking younger, and that made my job very easy."