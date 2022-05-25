Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 CONFIRMED contestants and their FIRST photos: Rubina, Aneri, Shivangi look fiery

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 CONFIRMED contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants looked fiery as they posed for the paparazzi on Wednesday. The stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' is all set to begin soon and before host Rohit Shetty makes face their fears, the celebrities united for a grand affair. This season will see host Rohit Shetty and contestants heading to Cape Town for the new adventure and some exceptional stunts. The show based on the format of American show 'Fear Factor' will see Rubina Dilaik, Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi and Rajiv Adatitia among others. Here are first photos of the confirmed contestants that will be a part of the show:

Rubina Dilaik

TV actress Rubina Dilaik is all set to be part of the stunt-based reality show. 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina is known for essaying the role of Radhika in 'Chotti Bahu' and Soumya Singh in 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She also appeared in music videos. The actress had made her Bollywood debut with the Hindi movie 'Ardh'.

Pratik Sehajpal

'Bigg Boss 15' fame Pratik Sehajpal has also joined the action-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. Pratik, who is also excited about joining the show and doing stunts, in a statement shared: "I've always been a competitive person and believed in challenging myself on a daily basis. When my adrenaline gets pumping, I take the leap of faith and guess what? That is when I really fly! The key is to simply close your eyes and put faith in whatever you do. "

Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedian and 'Lock Upp' contestant Munawar Faruqui has been approached to face fearful challenges in the 12th season of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi'. Munawar has became one of the favourites among the girls in the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show. He has been approached for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' and maybe seen as a contestant.

Sriti Jha

'Kumkum Bhagya' fame Sriti Jha will also be seen on the show. The actress who has received a lot of appreciation for her role Pragya Arora in 'Kumkum Bhagya' is gearing up for her new journey and try some daredevil stunts on Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. Sriti made her debut in 2007 playing Malini Sharma in teen drama 'Dhoom Machaao Dhoom'. She went on to be a part of 'Jiya Jale' and also participated in the dance reality show 'Nachle Ve'.

Shivangi Joshi

Actress Shivangi Joshi, who entertained the audience by playing a dual role in Naira Singhania Goenka and Sirat Shekhawat Goenka in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She made her TV debut in 2013 with 'Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi'. Later she played Aayat Haider in 'Beintehaa'.

Doing the reality show is going to be a new experience for her and even the viewers will get to see her in new avatar, doing action and some challenging stunts. It will be interesting for the audience to see her doing stunts and it will change her screen image.

Aneri Vajani

Aneri Vajani is a popular face on Indian television. Her first acting project was Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar as Paakhi in 2012. She rose to fame for her potrayal of Nisha Gangwal in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Saanjh Mathur in Beyhadh.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair is a YouTube sensation who has over 42 million followers on Instagram. She is popularly known for her debut serial "Phulwa", where she was well-received as a child actor. In films, she has acted with Rani Mukherjee in "Hitchki".

Tushar Kalia

Ace choreographer Tushar Kalia is now confirmed to be a part of the show. The choreographer who had participated in dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and was also the stage director of the reality show 'India's Got Talent'. He made his career as a choreographer in Bollywood with the movie 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. Now he will be exploring new adventures on the stunt-based reality show.

Erika Packard

Popular model and actor Erika Packard will be seen making her entry in the show. She is a daughter of well-known actor Gavin Packard who worked predominately in Bollywood and Malayalam movies. Now on the show she will be seen trying her capabilities and conquering her fear. It will test her mental and physical strength.

Chetna Pande

'Ace of Space' fame Chetna Pande will be sees testing her determination and willpower. She appeared in 'MTV Fanaah' and also did several music videos. She also became popular for her role of Jenny in 'Dilwale'.

Rajiv Adatia

Former model and entrepreneur Rajiv Adatia is popularly known for his stint in 'Bigg Boss 15' is also set to show his different side to viewers on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. Rajiv had entered 'Bigg Boss 15' as a wild card contestant and now he is keen to show his daring skills on the stunt-based reality show.