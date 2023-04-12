Anupamaa: Is Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia taking a break from TV show? Actor reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURAVKHANNAOFFICIAL Anupamaa: Is Gaurav Khanna taking a break?

Anupamaa has been the most popular TV show since the day it began. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, the show has been grabbing eyeballs for its latest storyline. Recently, with Anupama and Anuj's fight in the serial, it was rumoured that actor Gaurab Khanna is planning to take a long break from the Star Plus show. There were also rumours that he might be quitting Anupamaa. Putting these rumours to rest, the actor told India TV that he is not planning any break.

Rumours were rife that Anuj Kapadia's character will be disappearing from the show Anupamaa for a long time. Reacting to this, Gaurav Khanna clarified, "No at all, I haven't heard anything like this It is a phrase where there is some distance between Anuj and Anupama, it does not mean that I am going on a long break. There are ups and downs in the story on television, but it doesn't mean I am leaving the show."

Will Gaurab Khanna be a part of a reality show?

The rumours behind Gaurav Khanna's break from Anupamaa popped up after the news of his participating in a reality show went viral. Now, Gauarv cleared the air and said that he is not joining any reality show. He said, "I have also heard that I am going to be a part of some reality show. But even if it is so, there should be no problem, but I don't have any such news yet. This is very fake news, I want to tell those who spread these rumours that instead of fake news, it is better if you give so much publicity to some real news."

When asked about doing a reality show with his wife, Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna said, "Yes, if I say so, I want to do a reality show with my wife Akanksha, so that the audience can see our pair. Let's see when this opportunity comes, but as of now there is nothing like that."

Further talking about Anupamaa, Gaurav cleared that his role is not being decreased. He said, "Anuj's role in 'Anupama' is not going to reduce yet, those who are thinking that Anuj is going to do something else, he will not be seen less in 'Anupama', it will not happen at all. Only the producer will be able to tell, but as far as I know it is not at all."

