Bigg Boss 12 fame Urvashi Vani’s drastic transformation will shock you, aces latest photoshoot in black

Bigg Boss 12 fame Urvashi Vani’s drastic transformation will shock you

Bigg Boss 12 fame Urvashi Vani is always remembered as the silent observer when she was locked in the controversial house. However, the diva has completely changed her avatar after her exit from the Salman Khan’s show. Urvashi Vani has been treating her followers on Instagram with her oh-so-hot looks from her latest photoshoot. The diva has undergone a complete makeover and has become bold and beautiful like never before. For the unversed, Urvashi entered the reality show with Gangs of Wasseypur singer Deepak Thakur. She was always considered the ‘gaon ki gori’ and was underestimated when it comes to her personality. But now, Urvashi has polished and transformed herself completely and her latest pictures are proof.

Urvashi Vani took to her Instagram to share sizzling hot pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, the diva can be seen wearing a black dress paired with high bun and looks absolutely stunning. She is seen wearing bold makeup and statement jewellery adds sparkled to her entire look. She shared a few pictures saying, “Great things never come from comfort zones”. Check out her pictures here-

Bigg Boss 12 fame Urvashi Vani has undergone a makeover

Urvashi Vani's latest photoshoot has gone viral on the internet

While she was a silent observer in Bigg Boss 12 house, now she has become bold and beautiful

Urvashi Vani's looks like a complete diva in black

Urvashi also shared more pictures from the same photoshoot in which she is seen donning a beautiful red gown. She shared the pictures saying, “There is a princess inside of all of us.” The Bigg Boss 12 contestant also thanked her fans for their love and asked them to caption her pictures. Check out the pictures here-

After Bigg Boss 12, her fan base has doubled and she keeps treating them with her videos

Bigg Boss 12 fame Urvashi Vani enjoys a huge fan base on Instagram

Urvashi also sizzled in red and her pictures are worth watching

On the related note, Urvashi Vani’s fan base is rapidly increasing on social media. She keeps treating her fans with her latest picture from daring photoshoots as well as her morning selfies. Not just this, Urvashi also make sure to impress her fans with videos in which she is seen singing her favorite songs in her melodious voice.

