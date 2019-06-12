Aashka Goradia's pole dance on Linkin Park's In The End will blow your mind. Watch videos

After Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Aashka Goradia has took to the pole for fitnesss. The TV actress has flaunted her impeccable pole dancing skills in the latest video she shared on her social media. Goradia is currently seen in TV show Daayan as a mythical woman Sapt-Roopa. She's seen dancing on Gi & Tommee Profitt‘s remix of Linkin Park’s In The End. To our surprise, Aashka Goradia's pole dancing skills are nowhere close to mediocrity. In fact, she was breath-taking, acing her moves around the pole.

Even Aashka Goradia's fans went gaga over her pole dance performance. One user wrote, "Really beautifully done. Love how you were doing it. You made it so beautiful." While another wrote, "You movements re like flowing water so calm so surreal"

TV actresses and her close friends Abigail Pande and Nisha Rawal also commented on her video, praising her performance.

In another video she shared on Tuesday, Aashka Goradia is working out her moves on Sia's popular song Chandelier, wearing a nude shade bodysuit.

TV actress Hina Khan also commented on the picture and wrote, "Damn girl" and Mouni Roy wrote, "Soooo sooo hot baby girl. Teach me also !!!"

Adaa Khan also dropped heart emojis expressing her love for her close friend.