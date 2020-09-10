Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DAINIKSAVERA Youth surrenders in Telugu TV actress Kondapalli Sravani's suicide case

Devaraj Reddy on Thursday surrendered himself before police in the suicide case of Telugu television actor Kondapalli Sravani. Devaraj, who is facing allegations in the case, reached SR Nagar Police Station and gave himself up. Circle Inspector V. Narasimha Reddy said on the direction of the police, Devaraj reached Hyderabad from Kakinada and appeared before them. The 26-year-old TV actor was found dead at her house in Madhuranagar on Tuesday night. Police said she hanged herself after her family members objected her friendship to Devaraj.

The family members, however, alleged that she took the extreme step due to harassment by Devaraj. Based on the complaint lodged by Sravani's parents, a case under Section 306 (Abetment to suicide) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Devaraj. However, the case took a new turn after Devaraj alleged that one Sai Krishna Reddy is responsible for Sravani's suicide. He claimed that Sravani telephoned him to complain that her family members and Sai Krishna Reddy were torturing her.

Sai Krishna Reddy, however, denied the allegations. He said he is a family friend of Sravani but he is not responsible for her suicide. Police said they will record the statements of Devaraj and Sravani's family members.

According to police, the family members had pulled up Sravani for again moving around with Devaraj Reddy and after an argument with her mother and brother over the issue late Tuesday night she went into her room and hanged herself.

Sravani, who also hailed from Andhra Pradesh, had come to Hyderabad with family eight years ago and was working in TV serials.

She came into contact with Devaraj through TikTok few months ago and their friendship developed into love.

Devaraj Reddy was arrested on a complaint by Sravani's family members in June that he was pestering her to marry him.

Sravani's family said he was harassing her for money. They said he had threatened to post on social media her personal photographs and videos. Devaraj had agreed to delete the photographs on payment of Rs 1 lakh and they had paid the money in installments through Google Pay.

However, he allegedly continued to harass her even after receiving Rs 1 lakh and she lodged a complaint against him at SR Nagar police station on June 22.

The police, however, claimed that there was no mention of videos and photographs in the complaint.

Sravani had played roles in popular serials like "Manasu Mamatha" and "Mounaragam".

