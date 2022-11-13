Yashoda Box Office Collection Day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Telugu film shows stellar growth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Yashoda

Yashoda Box Office Collection Day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Telugu film Yashoda has opened to rave reviews. The film managed to lure to the audience to theaters giving the actress a solid opening. On Day 2, the film showed potential growth. Directed by Hari and Harish, 'Yashoda' has been produced under the banner of Sridevi Movies.

Yashoda Box Office Report

According to preliminary figures, the film has earned Rs 4 crores on Saturday. On its opening day, the film had raked in over Rs 3 Cr. The total collection of the film after two days has now reached 7.06 crores.

Even before the release, Yashoda has interestingly surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark. According to film trade expert Ramesh Bala, the film has earned around Rs 55 crore. Taking to his Twitter, Ramesh Bala shared that Yashoda has done pre-release business over Rs 55 crore. He wrote, "@Samanthaprabhu2 has excellent pre-release business of her Friday release #Yashoda.. Digital - 24cr.. Satellite - 13cr.. Hindi - 3.5cr.. Overseas - 2.5cr.. Theatrical - 12 cr.. More than 55 crs, Samantha’s heroine-centric film market."

About Yashoda

Yashoda promises a sleek thriller with Samantha doing complete justice to her part as she fights, chases and never backs down in her fight in the film as the narrative unfolds the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. Apart from the action sequences of Samantha, the film also highlights little romance between Unni Mukundan and Sam shows there's a lovable track between them while Varalaxmi looks badass with negative shades on a lighter note.

Shot in Tamil and Telugu, Yashoda is dubbed and released in additional three languages - Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, making the widest pan-India release for a female-led film, also marking Samantha's first Hindi theatrical release.

In addition, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharmawith a strong technical crew onboard.

