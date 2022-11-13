Black Panther 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Wakanda Forever pulls audience to theaters

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Black Panther 2 Box Office Collection

Black Panther 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Wakanda Forever has hit the theaters this weekend. A treat for Marvel fans, the Hollywood film has been one of the most anticipated titles, especially after the sad demise of Chadwick Boseman. Given the popularity of franchise, the film has opened to great numbers and on Day 2, the film showed substantial growth.

Black Panther 2 Box Office Report

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' opened in theaters on November 11 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. On Day 1, the film raked in over Rs 12 Cr. It showed substantial growth on day 2. Reportedly, the film managed to collect over Rs 14 cr making it's total earnings of two days close to Rs 26 cr plus.

According to Box Office India, the numbers of the opening day are double of the first Black Panther film which got 5.50 crore nett in 2018. "The film should emerge a success on the strength of this opening and the weekend should go to 40 crore nett plus. There will be growth over the weekend but Marvel films dont tend to show huge growth as they get a strong initials," the report states.

About Black Panther

In Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

