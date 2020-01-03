Watch Rajinikanth’s Darbar pre-release event live streaming: Superstar earns huge applaud from viewers

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Watch Rajinikanth’s Darbar pre-release event live streaming

Mega superstar Rajinikanth is all set to return in the cop-avatar in his next film Darbar. The much-awaited film has been grabbing many eyeballs ever since the makers released the posters in four languages. It will hit the screens on January 9th but before that, a pre-release event has been organized for all the Telegu fans where superstar Rajinikanth and director AR Murugadoss interacted with the audience and talked about their film.

Darbar is an action-thriller in which Rajinikanth is seen playing the role of a cop who solves murder cases. The pre-release event of the film is currently happening at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad. It has been graced by many celebrities including Rajinikanth, AR Murugadoss, Nivetha Thomas and the other star cast of the film Darbar. Check out the live streaming of the mega event here-

On the related note, Darbar will clash at the box office with another superstar Mahesh Babu's film Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. There is no denying that Rajinikanth enjoys a huge fan base in South India and fans even consider him equal to God but Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun are also big names in the world of South cinema. So, it would be interesting to watch how their films rule the ticket counters.

Also read: Rajinikanth at Darbar trailer launch: I want to play the role of a transgender

