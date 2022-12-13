Vijayanand Box Office Collection Day 4: Padma Shri Vijay Sankeshwar biopic starring Nihal R performs well

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIJAYANAND Vijayanand Box Office

Vijayanand Box Office Collection Day 4: Kannada film industry has been churning out some amazing content of different genres that has been liked by the audiences across the country. After Kantara, KGF franchise, 777 Charlie, we now have Vijayanand. The biopic of Padma Shri Vijay Sankeshwar was released on big screens on 9 December in 5 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Directed by Rishika Sharma, the film stars Nihal R playing the titular role. The film performed well on its first 4 days at the box office and earned roughly Rs 1.03 Crore India net.

Vijayanand Box Office Collection

According to trade reports, the first 4 days' collection roughly stands at Rs 1.03 Crore India net. It added another Rs 0.15 crore for all languages. The film is the first official biopic in Kannada language. Vijayanand marks the debut production of VRL film Productions.

About Vijayanand

Vijay Sankeshwar is known for his eventful journey of starting from a humble beginning to becoming the owner of the largest commercial fleet in the country. The man also owns a leading newspaper and a news channel in Karnataka.

Talking about the film, Padma Shri Vijay Sankeshwar said: "Lot of people approached me for a biopic and a biography on me but I never thought I have achieved enough. When Rishika approached me, I told her not to make the film, but she convinced me to say yes. When I saw Nihal in the film, I was reminded of my younger days."

To this, actor Nihal added, "I belong to the same region as Vijay sir in north Karnataka and have grown up listening to amazing stories about him. I will always take pride in the fact that I got to play him in the film."

The music of the film is composed by National Award winning composer GopiSundar. KeertanPoojary and Hemanth have done cinematography and editing respectively, while the art and costumes have been designed by Rishika Sharma.

Vijayanand also stars Bharath Bopanna, Anant Nag, Ravi Chandran, Prakash Belawadi, Siri Prahalad, Vinaya Prasad, Archana Kottige and Anish Kuruvilla in pivotal roles. This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article.

