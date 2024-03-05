Vijay Deverakonda as 'Family Star' takes Internet by storm | Watch teaser

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amid much anticipation, Vijay Deverakonda as 'The Family Star' teaser is finally out

The family entertainer 'Family Star' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur is being eagerly awaited. The makers of the film recently announced the release of the teaser on social media. The film will be released on April 5, 2024, and fans are excited to see the pair of these actors coming together for the first time in this film. The film is written and directed by Parasuram.

The film 'Family Star' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles is one of the most awaited films by the fans of both the actors. With anticipation rising, the makers shared the teaser on Monday. “The person we all want to be a part of our family is coming #FamilyStar Teaser today at 6:30 pm #FamilyStarApril5th,” read the caption.

Family Star cast

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are sharing screen space for the first time in Family Star. Family Star teaser promises to be a family entertainer, blending elements of romance, drama, and family values. With a talented cast, an engaging story, and heart-touching music, the film is likely to make a place in the hearts of fans. As the teaser gets closer to release, the curiosity among fans is increasing to get a glimpse into the world of Family Star. Rumors suggest that Rashmika Mandanna may make a special appearance in the film.

Recently, the filmmakers released the first song from the film ‘Nandandana’ in the form of a lyrical video, which has been loved by the fans. Composed by Gopi Sundar, who is known for his brilliant work in 'Geeta Govindam', the song has heart-touching melodious tunes.

Family Star will be released in theatres on April 5, 2024. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, it is expected to be an entertaining and heart-touching film.

