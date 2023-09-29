Suriya's fan dies in tragic road accident, actor pays respect, offers condolences to family

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Suriya offers condolences to family

Suriya, who enjoys a massive fan following, has always been grateful to them for their unwavering support. Recently, he learned about the tragic passing of one of his fans, Aarvind, in a road accident. The fan was an active member of Suriya's club in Ennore, near Chennai. Upon hearing this devastating news, Suriya went above and beyond by visiting Aravind's residence in Ennore to offer his condolences. His visit to the fan's house and his interaction with the family has gone viral on social media.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the parents for their loss, Suriya made a commitment to provide assistance to the grieving family.

On the professional front, Suriya is currently engrossed in the shooting of his highly-anticipated pan-Indian project titled 'Kanguva,' which is directed by Siva. It's worth noting that Suriya is expected to portray a dual role in this film, and Bollywood actress Disha Patani is cast as the female lead. 'Kanguva' is being touted as the most expensive project in Suriya's career, and it's set to be released in both 2D and 3D formats, spanning across 10 different languages.

Following 'Kanguva,' Suriya has another exciting project lined up. He will commence filming for Vetrimaaran's period drama titled 'Vaadivaasal,' which is set against the backdrop of the traditional sport of Jallikattu. After wrapping up 'Kanguva,' Suriya will embark on his next film with director Sudha Kongara Prasad. Additionally, he has director Vetri Maaran's 'Vaadi Vaasal' in the pipeline, promising an exciting lineup of projects.

Moreover, there have been rumors suggesting that Suriya is in talks with director Boyapati Srinu for an upcoming film. Additionally, Suriya's brother, Karthi, has confirmed that they are planning to collaborate on a project. They are currently on the lookout for the right script, promising an exciting future for both the talented siblings in the world of cinema.

Suriya's recent appearances in films have included cameo roles in Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' and Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.' Fans are eagerly anticipating his ambitious project, 'Kanguva,' which is slated for a theatrical release in the first half of 2024.

