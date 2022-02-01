Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RASHMIKA MANDANNA Sharwanand & Rashmika Mandanna starrer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu's first single to be out on Feb 4

The first single from the much-anticipated film of Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu will be out on February 4, 2022. Actor Sharwanand’s out and out family entertainer, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is being directed by Tirumala Kishore under Sudhakar Cherukuri’s Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. The film is getting ready for its theatrical release on February 25th, 2022.

Meanwhile, the film's musical promotions begin from 4th of this month. The makers through this poster announced to release the first single- the title song (Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu), on February 4th at 4:05 PM. Sharwanand looks joyful in the poster as he is seen dancing alongside dancers here. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad rendered soundtracks for the movie.

The title itself suggests the importance of female characters in the movie. Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi are playing important roles in the film. Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Sathya, and Pradeep Rawath are the others among the cast of the film.

Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film on grand scale with rich production values. Popular cinematographer Sujith Sarang is handling cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad who won several national awards is the editor.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to commence her Bollywood innings. Interestingly, she will be sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the film Mission Majnu. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu is slated to hit the screens on 13 May 2022. She will also be seen opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the film Goodbye.