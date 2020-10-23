Radhe Shyam Motion Poster: Makers surprise Prabhas fans with beats of the film on 41st birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORPRABHAS Radhe Shyam Motion Poster

Telugu superstar Prabhas turned 41 today on October 23 and his fans have already flooded the internet with love and wishes. The megastar will celebrate his birthday with a special announcement about his upcoming film, Radhe Shyam. Taking to social media a few days ago, Prabhas revealed that he will unveil the 'Beats of Radhe Shyam' on his birthday. Sharing a poster of the same, the actor wrote, "Feel the #BeatsOfRadheShyam on 23rd October through a motion poster. Stay tuned!" While not much has been revealed about the announcement, it is being tagged #BeatsOfRadheShyam which has left fans wondering if Prabhas is set to launch the music of the film.

Earlier this week, the makers revealed the first look of the superstar. Co-star Pooja Hegde wrote, "The BIG moment has arrived!! Here's introducing #Prabhas as #Vikramaditya in the latest poster of #RadheShyam!." In the poster, the actor can be seen posing amidst a vintage background in a semi-formal attire. Prabhas looks dapper in black pants teamed with burgundy colors t-shirt and an indigo colour casual blazer.

Check the poster here-

Details about the film are strictly under wraps as of now, although it is said to be an epic love story set in Europe. Prabhas is cast opposite Pooja Hegde in the film that also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The project is multilingual, scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Talking about the film Bhagyashree had opened up to Pinkvilla and said, "I have been reading scripts and have in fact started working as well. Well, one of the films is with Prabhas. The film's name hasn't been announced. Just before lockdown, I had started shooting for it. It is a very interesting character where I had to learn a different skill set for it."

The film's shoot was already in progress in Georgia when lockdown happened. Earlier this month the team resumed the shooting, and the actors shared the news on their respective social media handles. Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is expected to release in 2021.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage