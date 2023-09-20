Nagarjuna unveils Akkineni Nageswar Rao statue with Naga Chaitanya; Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu attend

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@URSVAMSISHEKAR Nagarjuna unveils Akkineni Nageswar Rao statue

The Akkineni family, including Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil, and others, came together at Annapurna Studios to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). The event was graced by several prominent figures from the Telugu film industry. On Wednesday (September 20), during the celebration, Nagarjuna inaugurated a panchaloha statue dedicated to ANR. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had the honor of inaugurating ANR's statue, signifying the significance of the occasion. The event was a heartfelt tribute to the iconic actor.

Notably, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Nani, SS Rajamouli, Brahmanandam, Amala and others, also attended the event to pay their respects to ANR. Several photos and videos from the event were circulated on social media. During the celebration, Naga Chaitanya delivered a speech in which he fondly remembered his grandfather. He highlighted Akkineni Nageswara Rao's remarkable filmography, his willingness to take creative risks, and his experimentation with new genres.

Chaitanya emphasised that ANR's contributions to the world of cinema serve as valuable case studies for film school students, including himself.

Overall, the event was a touching tribute to the legacy of Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and it brought together the Telugu film industry's luminaries to commemorate his remarkable life and career.

About Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) was a legendary Indian actor, primarily known for his contributions to the Telugu film industry. He was born on September 20, 1923, in Venkataraghavapuram, Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh, India, and he passed away on January 22, 2014. He started his acting career at a very young age and made his debut in the South industry with the film 'Dharmapatni' in 1941. He went on to act in over 255 Telugu films, establishing himself as a versatile and highly acclaimed actor.

Some of his most memorable films include 'Mayabazar,' where he played the role of Lord Krishna, 'Devadasu,' 'Prem Nagar,' 'Sudigundalu,' and 'Megha Sandesam.' His portrayal of Devadasu and the character's tragic love story is particularly famous.

ANR was married to Annapurna Akkineni, and they had five children, including actors Nagarjuna and Venkat Akkineni. The late legendary's legacy extends beyond his films. His family, including his son Nagarjuna and grandson Naga Chaitanya, has continued the tradition of excellence in Telugu cinema.

