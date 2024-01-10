Malayalam filmmaker Vinu dies at 73 due to prolonged illness in Coimbatore

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Malayalam filmmaker Vinu dies at 73 in Coimbatore

Malayalam film producer Vinu has passed away in Coimbatore. The filmmaker was admitted to a hospital due to illness, where he took his last breaths. According to reports, the popular filmmaker was 73 years old and was suffering from illness for a long time. Along with director Suresh, Vinu gave many films to the industry.

According to reports, Vinu was recently admitted to a hospital in Coimbatore due to stomach-related problems. He was undergoing treatment, but could not be saved. The late filmmaker is survived by his wife and two children.

Suresh-Vinu ki Jodi

Suresh-Vinu pair was very popular in Malayalam cinema. Both of them made many Malayalam films together. These include the names like 'Mangalam Vitthil Manaseswari Gupta', 'Kusruthi Kattu', and 'Ayushman Bhava'. The last film they both made together was 'Kanichukulangarayil CBI', which was released in 2008.

The funeral will take place on Thursday

Malayalam film producers' organization FEFKA Directors Union expressed grief over Vinu's demise. Vinu was working on a new psychological thriller film. He shared this information through social media posts and also revealed that the last filmmakers' funeral will take place on Thursday.

