'Double Dhamaka': 'Bade Miyan' Akshay Kumar twins with 'Chote Miyan' Tiger Shroff in new pic

Bollywood's action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set for the release of their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and have given a countdown till Eid.

Akshay and Tiger took to their respective Instagram accounts, where they shared a new picture posing in army green t-shirts paired with camouflage pants posing in front of a chopper.

For the caption they wrote, “Bade aur Chote se milne ka samay ho gaya hai aur kam… Just #3monthstoBadeMiyanChoteMiyan.”

Recently, at the Umang 2023 event, the duo were seen making a unique style entry over a police van.

Netizens reaction

Soon after the post was shared by the lead cast of the film, social media users were quick enough to respond to the picture. One user wrote, ''Can't wait for BMCM guru ji.'' Another one wrote, ''Can't wait to see you both in big screen only 3 months left.'' A third user commented, ''Double Dhamaka.''

About the film

Studded with a mega-star cast, international action sequences, and all the big-screen masala entertainment, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is touted to be one of the biggest action entertainers of the year and the most awaited and talked about film of 2024.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, and is guided by the blockbuster director Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods, Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and preserve the day.

