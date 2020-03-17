Tuesday, March 17, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Regional Cinema News
  5. Mahesh Babu says social distancing is the need of the hour

Mahesh Babu says social distancing is the need of the hour

Tamil star Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru feels it's now time to sacrifice social life and prioritize public safety amidst coronavirus outbreak.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 17, 2020 13:10 IST
Mahesh Babu says social distancing is the need of the hour

Mahesh Babu says social distancing is the need of the hour

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has urged everyone to stay indoors, sacrifice social life and prioritize public safety to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He took to Instagram and wrote: "Social distancing is the need of the hour! It's a tough call but we need to make it. This is time to sacrifice our social life and prioritize public safety. Stay indoors as much as you can and make the most of this phase with your family and loved ones. This will keep the virus from spreading and save many lives."

Fight Against Coronavirus

The "Maharshi" star also asked everyone to wash hands frequently.

View this post on Instagram

Social distancing is the need of the hour!! It’s a tough call but we need to make it. This is time to sacrifice our social life and prioritize public safety. Stay indoors as much as you can and make the most of this phase with your family and loved ones. This will keep the virus from spreading and save many lives. Ensure you wash your hands frequently and keep your environment clean. Use hand sanitizers as much as possible, use masks only if you think you are sick... Let's continue to follow all the necessary steps until this passes. We are in it together and we will see this through... Let’s beat #COVID19 together🤗🤗🤗 #StaySafe

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

"Ensure you wash your hands frequently and keep your environment clean. Use hand sanitisers as much as possible, use masks only if you think you are sick... Let's continue to follow all the necessary steps until this passes. We are in it together and we will see this through... Let's beat #COVID19 together... #StaySafe," he added.

Mahesh Babu is currently being lauded for his performance in the latest release "Sarileru Neekevvaru".

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News