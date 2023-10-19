Leo Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay's film up for massive opening; to beat Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Leo Movie Box Office Collection Day 1

LEO Box Office Collection: Starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishna, and Sanjay Dutt, the film witnessed a successful global release on October 19 and is making waves at the box office. This film, especially in the South, has lived up to the pre-release buzz, setting the stage for a remarkable performance at the box office. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is expected to collect an estimated net total of Rs 145 crore worldwide, with strong showings in all four southern states.

According to Box Office India, "The Tamil film Leo has taken a huge start in all Southern markets and is looking to challenge the 60 crore nett opening of 2.0 which remains the biggest opener from the Tamil film industry and the record has been standing since 2018."

Talking about it state-wise collection, the early estimated box office collections for 'Leo' are as follows: Rs 32 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 17 crore in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, Rs 14 crore in Karnataka, and Rs 12 crore in Kerala. In total, 'Leo' is anticipated to earn more than Rs 80 crore domestically on its first day, with an additional Rs 65 crore expected from overseas, making its global opening day collection surpass Rs 145 crore. Furthermore, the film has already registered advance sales worth Rs 46.36 crore nett for its first day across the country, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. In comparison, Rajinikanth's 'Jailer,' released in August of the same year, grossed Rs 44.5 crore on its first day.

ALSO READ: Vijay's Leo Movie Reviews LIVE: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film receives a thumbs up

About Leo

The film also stars Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, and Sandy in important roles and Anurag Kashyap plays a cameo role in the movie. After the first show, Leo received an overwhelming response from the audience.

Vijay is appearing in multiple avatars as Parthiban and Leo in the out-and-out action flick. The film is a collaborative effort in terms of writing, with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy sharing the writing credits. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Latest Entertainment News