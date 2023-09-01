Kushi FIRST review is here: Did Samantha Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's film win hearts?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vijay Deverokanda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's romantic film Kushi is finally in theaters. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film released on September 1 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Friday took to Twitter and announced that Kushi received a blockbuster response from the US audience.

The film's success is crucial for both Vijay and Samantha as their last films, Liger and Shakuntalam respectively, failed miserably at the box office. Kushi is out and so are the reviews. Going by the latest trends and reactions on social media, the romantic film is winning the hearts of the audience.

Sharing the review on Twitter, now X, one user wrote, "#Kushi Review: Vijay & Sam’s Kushi! Positives: VD & Sam performances, Lead Pair Chemistry, Story, Shiva Nirvana’s Direction, First Half Negatives: Few scenes in the second half, Abrupt Ending. Rating: 3/5." Another moviegoer wrote, "#Kushi is a complete package. It has everything you could want in a movie-great acting, great story, great music, great cinematography, and great direction. It's Kushi day."

"A well-crafted family entertainer, "KUSHI" stands out as an engaging and refined film. Shiva Nirvana rightly presents a narrative that entertains throughout. A fresh entertainer after months. Rating: 3.5/5," wrote the third one.

Check out Kushi first review here:

Kushi follows the love story of Viplav, played by Vijay Deverakonda. He works in the state-run telecom company BSNL and falls in love with Aradhya, an employee of iLabs Centre. The music of the film has been given by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi also stars Rahul Ramakrishna, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in key roles. Ahead of its release, Kushi witnessed advance bookings of a total of 2 lakhs on BookMyShow.

