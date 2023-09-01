Vijay Varma slams paparazzi for crossing the line with THIS question| Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are the most-talked-about couple of late. The stars, who recently jetted off for an exotic vacation in the Maldives, are back in Mumbai. A video is doing rounds on the internet wherein Vijay Varma can be seen irritated after a media person pops up a question related to his vacation with his lady love.

In the viral video, the paparazzi can be heard asking, "Haven't you returned after enjoying the Maldives sea?" Soon after this question, the actor for irritated and slammed the pap saying, "You can't talk to me like that."

Watch the viral video here:

Fans vouch for Vijay Varma

Soon after the video went viral, the internet came in support of the actor and schooled the media for invading the privacy of public figures. One user wrote, "Some paps are so unprofessional, kuch bhi puchte hai." Another user wrote, "Highly unprofessional of the paps .. as usual, their routine."

"Ghaati paps. They think they've got the license to say whatever they want, whenever they want. One celeb should rap them once, only then they get it," wrote the third one.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's love story

The stars sparked dating rumours after a video of them kissing by the balcony during a party went viral. However, both Varma and Bhatia were tight-lipped until the release of their Netflix show Lust Stories 2. The duo appeared for the first time together in the show and left their fans stunned with their chemistry.

Later, Tamannaah Bhatia, in an interview with Anupama Chopra, confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma and called him her 'happy place.' On the professional front, Bhatia was recently seen alongside Rajinikanth in Jailer and Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar. Varma was last seen in the crime-drama Kaalkoot opposite Shweta Tripathi on JioCinema. He will be next seen in Sujoj Ghosh's Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Alhawat and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

