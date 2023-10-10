Kingston: Kamal Haasan launches first look of India's first sea-horror film | See Pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kingston: Kamal Haasan's upcoming sea-horror film

Kamal Haasan has launched the first look of India's first sea-horror film titled 'Kingston'. Indian film critic Taran Adarsh has shared the poster on social media. Along with the poster, he wrote in the caption, "Kamal Haasan launched the first look of GV Prakash's sea-horror film Kingston... #GVPrakash and #ZeeStudios collaborate for a sea-horror adventure, titled #Kingston, directed by #KamalPrakash.... #KamalHaasan unveiled the #FirstLook poster of the film, starring #GVPrakash, which is produced by #ParallelUniversePictures.....In #Tamil, #Telugu and #Hindi. #GV25".

As soon as the first look was unveiled, netizens flooded the comment section to show their excitement. One user wrote, 'Best luck for Kamal Haasan sir'. Another user wrote, "feels like Pirates of the Caribbean".

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has his hands full with many projects including Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD, KH 233 with director H.Vinodh, Indian 2 with filmmaker Shankar and Mani Ratnam project KH 234.

Recently, Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Shankar shared an exciting and important update

Latest Entertainment News