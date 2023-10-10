Watch: Kareena Kapoor channelises her Poo avatar for THIS brand, netizens feel nostalgic

Tuesday, October 10, 2023
     
Kareena Kapoor is back as Poo in a new ad which is from the film Karan Johar's film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. As as the ad was released, the video went viral within no time. Netizens thronged to social media to show how much they missed their Poo.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: October 10, 2023 17:54 IST
Goibibo has announced Kareena Kapoor as the brand ambassador. The latest commercial was launched and has gone viral on social media. The actress has recreated her Poo avatar from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham which was released 22 years ago. In the ad, Kareena Kapoor is seen rating rooms in a hotel just like her character Poo aka Pooja Sharma with her two friends. She then asks her friends if they didn't find anything else in the budget. Then they are heard saying, "Bebo, wanna Goibibo?".The video ends with Kareena's line. "Hotels aise on Goibibo, full marks by Bebo".

As soon as the ad was released, netizens took to social media and shared how nostalgic they were after seeing Kareena's iconic avatar after a long time. One user said, "Hey @goibibo, an idea tonight?... Kareena: tell me how it wasssss". Another user said, " Dude tbh, it's been so long since I saw Kareena in full glam. Really wish we get to see her Poo version again".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor recently announced on social media that she will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty for her fourth film. To the surprise of netizens, Ranveer Singh wrote in the comments and confirmed that he would work with her on this upcoming project. For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor has worked with Rohit Shetty in Golmaal 3 in 2010 and Singham Returns in 2014. Whereas Rohit Shetty has worked with Ranveer Singh in three films including Simbaa in 2018, Sooryavanshi in 2021 and Cirkus in 2022.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Jaane Jaan alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film premiered on streaming giant Netflix. Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of Higashino Keigo's bestselling 2005 novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena Kapoor has Hansal Mehta's next and The Crew in the pipeline.

