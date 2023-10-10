Nushrratt Bharuccha issues OFFICIAL statement after her return from Israel, says 'unforgettable....'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nushrratt Bharuccha

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was stuck in Israel amid the ongoing war, released an official statement on Tuesday. Bharuccha shared her horrifying experience on Instagram and thanked the government of India, the Indian Embassy, and the Israeli Embassy for rescuing her.

In an official statement on Instagram, Bharuccha said, "The last week will forever remain etched in my memory...a rollercoaster ride of emotions, the final 36 hours of which will remain the most unforgettable and daunting of my life. My producer, stylist and I had been flown in to Haifa in Israel, on October 3, to attend the reputed Haifa International Film Festival for the screening of our recent film, Akelli, alongside my Israeli co-actors, Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous. After two days of visiting all of Israel's historic places, Jerusalem, Jaffa, Bahá’í, the Dead Sea, we'd almost ended our trip with a celebratory dinner for the film's cast on Friday night, Oct 6."

Sharing the details of her situation, the actor revealed that the Indian Embassy in Israel was located around 2 km from her hotel, however, it was 'impossible' to reach out to them without any mode of transport. She added that Hamas militants were pulling civilians out of their homes and killing people randomly.

Thanking the government of India, the Indian Embassy, and the Israeli Embassy, the actor wrote, "I am ever so grateful to Government of India, the Indian Embassy and the Israeli Embassy, for their help and guidance in bringing my team and me back safe. I would also like to thank each and every one of my well-wishers from the bottom of my heart for their wishes and prayers for my safety."

The actor also shared a video and thanked the government of India.

