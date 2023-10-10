Naagin actor's sister, brother-in-law KILLED in Israel Attack | See post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madhura Naik and her sister Odaya

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war took more than 2,400 lives in the past few days. Heart-wrenching visuals and pictures of the attacks are floating on social media leaving users teary-eyed. TV actor Madhura Naik, popular for her role in Naagin, shared that her cousin and brother-in-law were killed by Palestinian terrorists in the attacks on Israel.

Taking it to Instagram, Naik revealed that the duo were killed right in front of their children in Israel. Sharing the pictures of her sister and brother-in-law, the actor wrote, "Odaya, my sister and her husband were brutally murdered by Palestinian terrorist in front of their children, was found dead today(Sunday). Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our beloved cousin in the terror attack. Her warmth, kindness, and love will always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and all the victims. May they rest in peace. Please stand with us and the people of Israel in this time of difficulty. It’s time people see the reality of these terrorists and how inhumane they can be. Deeply heartbroken."

Check the post here:

Celebrities on Israel-Hamas war

Several celebrities across the world including Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Swara Bhasker, Kangana Ranaut, and others have reacted to the ongoing conflict. On Saturday, Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "If you have not felt shock and horror at Israel's unending atrocities on Palestinians, the forcible occupation of Palestinian homes, the forced evictions, the bigotry and violence of settler Israelis, the murder of Palestinian children and teenagers, the decades long blockade and bombing of Gaza and civilians in Gaza, including bombing of schools and hospitals (not to mention the apartheid and occupation), then I'm afraid your shock and horror at Hamas' attacks on Israel seem a bit hypocritical."

Also Read: THIS Bollywood actor loses whopping Rs 1.50 lakh in KYC fraud, deets inside

Latest Entertainment News