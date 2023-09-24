Veteran Malayalam filmmaker KG George dies at 77, Mammootty and other stars pay condolences

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Late KG George

Noted Malayalam filmmaker KG George passed away on Sunday. He was 77 and is survived by his wife Selma George. According to Mathrubhumi.com, the filmmaker died at his residence in Kakkanad, Kerala. The report also stated that he was undergoing treatment for a stroke.

Malayalam star Mammootty took to his social media handle to pay condolences to KG George. On Facebook, the actor wrote in Malayalam, "Another person who was close to my heart says goodbye, Regards George sir."

Take a look:

Fans took to Twitter and paid tribute to the filmmaker. Sharing KG George's vintage photo, one fan wrote, "Thank you Sir, for everything."

Another fan wrote, "The one director who reinvented Malayalam cinema by giving so many classical films as reference materials. Farewell Legend." Sreedhar Pillai wrote, "#KGGeorge (77) one of the finest directors in #Malayalam cinema passed away today morning in Kochi. Brilliant filmmaker, of late 1970’s & 1980’s. His story and craft was near perfect. Who can forget classics like #Yavanika (best crime suspense thriller) #Mela (@mammukka first hero film) #AdaminteVaariyellu ( first feminist film in India) #Irakal, #PanchavadiPalam etc #RIP."

Check tweets here:

KG Geroge's notable works

KG George was honoured with the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards for his films Irakal, Swapnadanam, Yavanika, and Adaminte Vaariyellu. His best works include Flashback, Kathakku Pinnil, Mattoral, Ee Kanni Koodi, Panchavadi Palam, and Mela among several others. For his contributions to the Malayalam cinema, KG George was also awarded with the JC Daniel Award in 2016.

Also Read: Dharmendra lauds son Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 success, calls himself 'qismat wala'

Latest Entertainment News