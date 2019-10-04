Jallikattu movie public review: Lijo Jose Pellissery's film is 90 mins of pure goosebumps, says Twitter

Image Source : YOUTUBE Jallikattu Movie Public Review: Lijo Jose Pellissery's film is 90 mins of pure goosebumps

Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery's film Jallikattu is now open to cinema halls. The Malayalam movie, starring Sabumon Abdusamad, Santhy Balachandran, Chemban Vinod Jose and Antony Varghese in lead roles, has been trending on Twitter since Friday morning.

The audience who watched the film have taken to the micro-blogging site to give reviews on Jallikattu. Giving 4, 4.5 to even 5 stars, people seem to be totally mesmerised by the amazing cinematography, design and storyline.

"90 mins of pure goosembumps. Direction,cinematography, Sound design are of Hollywood standards. The tension and choas it creates inside the threatersThe final act is out of the world Take a bow @mrinvicible. That barbarian inside man MUST WATCH #Jallikattu 4.5/5", said a user.

Lijo Jose Pellissery will be the first to bring Oscars to India will not be an outlandish statement anymore. Spectacular filmmaking. Visceral storytelling. I bet, you wouldn't have seen anything like this before. #Jallikattu — FAN (@ArjunAnandE) October 4, 2019

Another tweeted, "I am at loss of words to describe what Lijo Jose pellissery and the entire team has achieved through #Jallikattu the score by

@iprashantpillai is an incredible feat in itself ... Don't you dare miss this film"

"Just a day is required to Cast off all the so called Civilization acquired by Man over the thousands of years and turn into the primitive wild animal that hides in you"



Metaculous planning and execution by the team, Brave DOP,Movie to be talked about #Jallikattu @mrinvicible pic.twitter.com/YOOIt1lR5U — Vinayak.S.Sivan (@vinayak0707) October 4, 2019

Jallikattu revolves around a buffalo that escapes the butcher and ends up causing a lot of destruction. The whole village rallies to capture the beast but ends up splitting up into groups that become hostile towards each other, resulting in chaos and violence.

The film has been the talking point ever since its intriguing posters came out and it won a lot of appreciation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) where it premiered this month.

