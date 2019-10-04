Friday, October 04, 2019
     
Jallikattu movie public review: Lijo Jose Pellissery's film is 90 mins of pure goosebumps, says Twitter

The film has been the talking point ever since its intriguing posters came out and it won a lot of appreciation at the Toronto International Film Festival.

New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2019 17:10 IST
Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery's film Jallikattu is now open to cinema halls. The Malayalam movie, starring Sabumon Abdusamad, Santhy Balachandran, Chemban Vinod Jose and Antony Varghese in lead roles, has been trending on Twitter since Friday morning.

The audience who watched the film have taken to the micro-blogging site to give reviews on Jallikattu. Giving 4, 4.5 to even 5 stars, people seem to be totally mesmerised by the amazing cinematography, design and storyline.

"90 mins of pure goosembumps. Direction,cinematography, Sound design are of Hollywood standards. The tension and choas it creates inside the threatersThe final act is out of the world Take a bow @mrinvicible. That barbarian inside man MUST WATCH #Jallikattu 4.5/5", said a user.

Another tweeted, "I am at loss of words  to describe what Lijo Jose pellissery  and the entire team has achieved through #Jallikattu the score by 

@iprashantpillai is an incredible feat in itself ... Don't you dare miss this film"

Jallikattu revolves around a buffalo that escapes the butcher and ends up causing a lot of destruction. The whole village rallies to capture the beast but ends up splitting up into groups that become hostile towards each other, resulting in chaos and violence.

The film has been the talking point ever since its intriguing posters came out and it won a lot of appreciation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) where it premiered this month.

