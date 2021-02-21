Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIMEVIDEOIN Drishyam 3: Antony Perumbavur spills beans on Mohanlal starrer sequel, 'it is in Jeethu's mind'

The Jeethu Joseph directorial Drishyam 2 has been successfully winning hearts ever since its release and has earned the OTT Blockbuster status. The film is being praised by both the critiques and the fans. The well-knitted screenplay and actor Mohanlal's stellar performance have taken the film to the stairway of success. The level of excitement and love for the film has been reaching an extent that fans are already demanding a sequel of the film. Recently, in an interview with Manorama New producer Antony Perumbavur had spill beans on the making of Drishyam 3.

Antony said, "I can say that Drishyam 3 is in Jeethu's mind. I understood from his conversations that he is contemplating it. I really hope that it happens. In fact, Lal sir and Jeethu have been speaking about it. All of us wish for Drishyam 3."

He further said that Drishyam 2 will be remade in many other languages too. He showed his disappointment that the movie could not have a theatre release. He added, "I am someone who wishes for the theatre experience. But, these are unprecedented times. So, I have gone for an OTT release for my survival."

As per media reports, there are speculations that Jeethu Joseph himself might direct the Hindi version of the movie.

Antony had indeed treated his fans with one of the happiest news. Drishyam 2 was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. With Drishyam 2 hitting the screens, comparisons are bound to happen with the first film in the franchise. However, Mohanlal requested his fans not to compare the film with Drishyam that released seven years ago. He said in an interview, "Drishyam 2 is an intelligent suspense-thriller. Yes, the first film was one too. But all I can say now is that the sequel will be an edge-of-the-seat crime-thriller with more twists and turns. I would request the audience not to compare it with the first film. This one is best enjoyed as an independent film."

Talking about his character and the film, Mohanlal said: "It is very difficult to understand Georgekutty. He is a very interesting character in the sense that, if you commit a crime and manage to protect yourself from getting caught, you would have that kind of intelligence."

