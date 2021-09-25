Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill's Honsla Rakh trailer drops on Monday; first poster goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DILJITDOSANJH Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill Honsla Rakh trailer drops on Monday

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been missing from the limelight since the sudden death of her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Shukla. Fans have been waiting for the actress to recover and resume work. Shehnaaz will be next seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh. On Saturday, leading actor Diljit Dosanjh shared the first poster of the film featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa and announced that the trailer will drop on Monday. Honsla Rakh trailer will pop on the internet on September 27 at 1 pm.

Diljit Dosanjh shared the poster in which Shehnaaz and Sonam can be seen dressed in similar clothes and holding things related to a baby while Diljit holds the baby and drinks from his milk bottle. Check out the first official poster here-

While Shehnaaz Gill's did not share the poster herself on social media, her brothers did. The actress' fans also flooded the internet and expressed their excitement to watch her on the big screen. One Twitter user wrote, "the only picture that put a smile on my face today. Sana meri jaan - so excited to see you alongside Diljit. I hope when you see the trailer yourself - your mood and spirit lift up just like ours would. Another tweeted, "This is such an amazing poster!!!! Waiting for the trailer....This is going to be a huge hit for sure!!!"

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill had shared her first look with Diljit Dosanjh from the film and had broken the internet. In the film, she will be seen sporting a pregnant belly. The picture showed Shehnaaz dressed in a floral short dress and flaunting her baby bump while Diljit slayed in a white suit.

Honsla Rakh is set to hit the screens on October 15. There were reports that Shehnaaz Gill is set to return to the sets to shoot for a song for her Punjabi film. She was supposed to shoot the song in London with Diljit Dosanjh on September 15. However, Sidharth's death left her heartbroken. The producers claimed that they are willing to let the actress grieve and recover.

Producer Diljit Thind told ETimes, “We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn’t happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days."