Monday, July 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Regional Cinema News
  5. Veteran Odia actor Bijay Mohanty dies at 70

Veteran Odia actor Bijay Mohanty dies at 70

Bijay Mohanty, an Odia cinema stalwart, made his acting debut with Chilika Teerey (1977). He is known for his work in films like Arati, Mamata Mage Mula, Aama Ghara Aama Sansara, Ki Heba Sua Posile and Bhisma Pratigya among more.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2020 22:03 IST
Veteran Odia actor Bijay Mohanty dies at 70
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ RK_OJHA16

Veteran Odia actor Bijay Mohanty dies at 70

Popular Odia actor Bijay Mohanty breathed his last on Monday at a private hospital in Bhubaneshwar, Orrisa. The veteran actor was suffering from heart-related ailments. He was 70.  The actor was admitted to a Hyderabad hospital on May 25 after complaining of chest pain. He has returned to Bhubaneshwar on an ambulance bus with ICU facility a few days back.

Bijay Mohanty, an Odia cinema stalwart, made his acting debut with Chilika Teerey (1977). He is known for his work in films like Arati, Mamata Mage Mula, Aama Ghara Aama Sansara, Ki Heba Sua Posile and Bhisma Pratigya among more. Bijay Mohanty had a short stint in politics as well.

Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha member Aparajita Sarangi took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the legendary actor. "Deeply saddened by the news of  untimely demise of Sri Bijay Mohanty, the veteran actor of Odisha film industry.He has left an indelible imprint on the minds of his admirers because of his acting skills.His departure is a loss to Odisha. My prayers for the departed soul.", she wrote.

Former Parliamentarian Ranjib Biswal wrote, "Extremely distressed to learn about the untimely demise of Bijay Mohanty. A talented & versatile actor and a genuine human being. This is a huge loss to the Odia cinema industry. My thoughts & prayers are with his family. Pray God let his soul rest in peace."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X