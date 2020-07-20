Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ RK_OJHA16 Veteran Odia actor Bijay Mohanty dies at 70

Popular Odia actor Bijay Mohanty breathed his last on Monday at a private hospital in Bhubaneshwar, Orrisa. The veteran actor was suffering from heart-related ailments. He was 70. The actor was admitted to a Hyderabad hospital on May 25 after complaining of chest pain. He has returned to Bhubaneshwar on an ambulance bus with ICU facility a few days back.

Bijay Mohanty, an Odia cinema stalwart, made his acting debut with Chilika Teerey (1977). He is known for his work in films like Arati, Mamata Mage Mula, Aama Ghara Aama Sansara, Ki Heba Sua Posile and Bhisma Pratigya among more. Bijay Mohanty had a short stint in politics as well.

Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha member Aparajita Sarangi took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the legendary actor. "Deeply saddened by the news of untimely demise of Sri Bijay Mohanty, the veteran actor of Odisha film industry.He has left an indelible imprint on the minds of his admirers because of his acting skills.His departure is a loss to Odisha. My prayers for the departed soul.", she wrote.

Deeply saddened by the news of untimely demise of Sri Bijay Mohanty, the veteran actor of Odisha film industry.He has left an indelible imprint on the minds of his admirers because of his acting skills.His departure is a loss to Odisha. My prayers for the departed soul.🙏 pic.twitter.com/7QPQ9pi1uF — Aparajita Sarangi (@AprajitaSarangi) July 20, 2020

Former Parliamentarian Ranjib Biswal wrote, "Extremely distressed to learn about the untimely demise of Bijay Mohanty. A talented & versatile actor and a genuine human being. This is a huge loss to the Odia cinema industry. My thoughts & prayers are with his family. Pray God let his soul rest in peace."

