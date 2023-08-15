Arjun Rampal wraps his debut Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, shares pictures on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Rampal wraps shooting for Bhagavanth Kesari.

Actor Arjun Rampal who is all set to make his debut in Telugu films with his upcoming Bhagwanth Kesari has finally wrapped up the shooting of the actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Anil Ravipudi. Arjun Rampal took to social media to share a series of pictures and wrote a lengthy note, “It’s a wrap on me on my film #bhagwanthkesari I was so nervous when I came here to shoot my first Telugu film. I can confidently say now that I have had an absolute blast filming it. All this would not have been possible without the energy, love, and of course my education in Hora. Love you”.

He also added, “Thank you my dear younger brother @anilravipudi you are crazy, cool, and super talented. #Sahu my dear young producer, for making my life so eat, the whole team of #bhagwantkesari #19oct2023 Cinemalo Kaluddham. Love from me aka Rahul Sanghvi. #wrap #bhagwantkesari #hyderabad #ramojifilmcity”.

As soon as the actor posted the pictures, fans thronged the comment section. A user wrote, “Can’t wait to watch you perform in a Telugu movie”. Another wrote, “Really happy for you! This movie is 1 in a million challenge, and you deserved that. Let’s show to the South the villain you can be”. “Missed meeting you this time…Super glad that you are part of our Bhagwanth Kesari”, a user said.

Bhagwant Kesari is an upcoming action-comedy film that stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela. The movie will showcase the story of Nelakonda Bhagwant Kesari, who locks horns with an influential business magnate to settle scores for his loss.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.

