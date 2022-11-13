Uunchai OTT Release: Amitabh Bachchan's adventure drama locks streaming platform, know when and where to watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MOSESSAPIR Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani from the sets of Uunchai

The Amitabh Bachchan starter 'Uunchai' was released in the theatres on 11th November and it's just been two days and the movie has locked its streaming platform. The movie is helmed under Rajshri Productions which is known for presenting classic family drama films in Bollywood. Over the years, Rajshri Productions has given blockbusters like 'Nadiya Ke Paar', 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun', 'Vivaah', and many more. The production house recently completed 75 years in Bollywood and marking the occasion, Rajshri Productions released its 60th film.

Uunchai: Cast and Crew

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai is jointly produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films. The film was announced in October 2021 and immediately garnered attention as fans have been eagerly waiting for a classic from the reputed production house. Uunchai boasts of a stellar cast that includes reputed names like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra and others.

Uunchai OTT release

Uunchai was released across limited screens globally. The film released in theatres on November 11, 2022. Reports state that the digital rights of the film have also been acquired by an OTT giant. Fans can soon watch Uunchai on Zee5. Announcements regarding the OTT release dates are awaited.

Uunchai Story and Trailer

A group of four friends love their bond and have always been special to each other, but one incident brings them back together. One friend has the wish of making it to the Everest Base Camp summit and to fulfill his last wish, his three best friends, despite their age, make it a point to do this for him. They seek help of a trek expert and mentor who guides them in preparations and the journey. Little did they know that a simple trek will take them on an emotional and spiritual journey that brings them closer, helps them battle limitations and also helps them discover the meaning of freedom.

Uunchai: Reviews

Uunchai received a positive response from critics and the audience. Despite the release on limited screens, fans have rushed to the theatres to watch this film. Reviewers have stated that the film is simple yet emotional and an entertaining watch for families. Performances by popular names of the fraternity have also struck a chord with the audience.

Watch the trailer here:

