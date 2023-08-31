The Continental: From the world of John Wick trailer out- prequel transports to iconic hotel for assasins

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Continental: From the world of John Wick

The official trailer for the highly anticipated John Wick spin-off series The Continental: From the World of John is finally released by the makers. The three part prequel series will explore the origin story behind the iconic hotel for assassins from the John Wick universe. The trailer takes the viewers back in the 1970s New York, in the exclusive hotel of John Wick universr where we follow younger versions of Winston Scott and Charon as they become concoted into a battle for power and survival.

Directed by Albert Hughe and Charlotte Brandstorm, te series also stars Mel Gibson, Michelle Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene.

Reacting to the trailer, a fan wrote, "I was nervous for a prequal, but this looks AMAZING. Perfect for the world of John Wick." Another said, "A Winston origin story is actually a really cool way to do a John Wick spin off." A second fan wrote, "I think we have all been waiting for Winston's origin. He is such a strong character in The John Wick series."The first episode is set to release on September 22, with the rest ofthe episodic releases arriving weekly.

