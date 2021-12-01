Money Heist season 5 part 2: Release date, plot spoilers. How do you think La Casa de Papel will end?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NETFLIX How do you think La Casa de Papel will end?

There are 10 episodes in total in Season 5. The five-episode Vol. 1 was made available on Sept 3

The month of Netflix's popular thriller series Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel in Spanish is here and viewers are already tripping over what will happen in the last season. Questions like- How will Money Heist season 5 will end? Who will survive in the end? -- have been running through the minds of the fans now. The Spanish TV series is set to end with its fifth and final season- Money Heist season 5 Vol. 2. It will stream on Netflix from December 3, consisting of the final five episodes. Created by Alex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media, the show wrapped production on its last chapter on May 14. The first volume of season 5 had premiered on September 3 this year.

In the last season, the death of Tokyo had left the characters as well as the fans shocked and emotional. In the final season, her death along with Nairobi's death is expected to have an impact on the crew's psyche. Will the heist crew die or survive?-- This is the question hanging as the only thing keeping Tamayo from sending the full force of the police and army is the Gold that’s being held hostage.

Money Heist season 5 release date in India

The second volume of the fifth and final season of Money Heist premieres Friday, December 3 worldwide.

Money Heist season 5 release time in India: When & where to watch

Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” will be available at 1:30pm IST on December 3, exclusively on Netflix, which is a subscription-based service.

Money Heist season 5 episodes

There are 10 episodes in total in Money Heist season 5. The five-episode Volume 1 was made available on September 3. Money Heist season 5 volume 2 episode will be available on December 3.

Money Heist season 5 Vol 2: Full list of episodes

Episode 6 – Válvulas de Escape / Escape Valves

– Válvulas de Escape / Escape Valves Episode 7 – Ciencia Ilusionada / Wishful Thinking

– Ciencia Ilusionada / Wishful Thinking Episode 8 – La teoría de La elegancia / The Theory of Elegance

– La teoría de La elegancia / The Theory of Elegance Episode 9 – Lo Que Se Habla En La Cama / Pillow Talk

– Lo Que Se Habla En La Cama / Pillow Talk Episode 10 – Una Tradición Familiar / A Family Tradition

Money Heist season 5 cast

The popular series stars Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía.

New to Money Heist season 5 cast are Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense 8) and Patrick Criado (La Gran Familia Española).

Money Heist season 5 trailers

