Malayalam Movies on OTT in October; know when and where to watch

The fanbase of OTT platforms is skyrocketing these days and here we come with a list of Malayalam movies releasing in October. Even filmmakers from the industry too are opting to release their movies on OTTs to tap into the newfound audience. If you are one of those fans who wait eagerly for a Malayalam movie then we got you covered. From 'Udal' to 'Gold' check out the full list of the latest Malayalam movies on various platforms.

Udal

Taking care of her mother-in-law becomes torture for young Shiny (Durga Krishna), whose husband is away. Her only solace is an extramarital affair with her boyfriend. But things take a turn when another member of the family discovers what she's up to, what will happen next in this revenge thriller? Watch to find out. The movie will release on Amazon Prime video. We will see Indrans, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Durga Krishna, Jude Anthony Joseph sharing the screen.

Padma

A psychologist who specializes in marital counseling finds it tough to deal with his own relationship with his wife. How the duo faces the hurdles that pop up in their relationship form the plot of this film starring Anoop Menon and Surabhi Lakshmi. Surabhi Lakshmi, Anoop Menon, Mohammad Salman Khan, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Mareena, Ambi Neenasam, Maala Parvathi, Dinesh Prabhakar, Shruthi Rajanikanth, Vikash Rajput will be seen entertaining us in the movie. This comical entertainer will release on Amazon Prime.

Eesho

This movie was directed by Nadhirshah and is a thriller written by Suneesh Varanda. The story follows a stranger as he walks into the life of a watchman one night. What happens between the two? Does the meeting impact any of them? Watch the movie to find out more. This action thriller will see Jayasurya, Namitha Pramod, Jaffer Idukki, Suresh Krishna in the leading roles. This movie will release on 5th October on SonyLiv.

Gold

The movie, which has Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara, in the lead, marks the comeback directorial of Alphonse Puthren after his blockbuster Premam. The film, which is touted to be a dark comedy-thriller, also has an ensemble cast featuring Chemban Vinod Jose, Roshan Mathew, Jagadish, Vinay Forrt and several surprise cameos. This dark comedy thriller will release on Amazon Prime video.

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case

The story follows the life of Amminipillai, a Lighthouse keeper. The people in his coastal village highly revere him. However, his actions bruise the egos of a group of youngsters, who then hatch a plan to get back at him. This plan, however, goes wrong, and now the Lighthouse keeper is out to get revenge. This mystery movie will release on Netflix.

Solomonte Theneechakal

The friendship of two police officers, a traffic constable, and a civil police officer, comes under the scanner after a senior officer dies. How the duo untangles themselves from this investigation forms the story’s plot. Lal Jose directed this movie. This mystery venture will release on Manorama Max. Manikandan R. Achari, Jose Adhya, Addis Akkara, Vincy Aloshious, Johny Antony, Joju George, Shaju K.S., Shambhu Menon, Darshana S. Nair, Binu Pappu, Siva Parvathi, Sunil Sukhada will be seen in pivotal roles.

Mike

Sara decided to undergo a sex reassignment surgery after she feels that life would be easier if she was born a male. This makes her path collide with that of a youngster, who has been haunted by a personal tragedy and is set to end his life. How the two change each other form the plot of the movie starring Anaswara Rajan and Ranjith Sajeev. The release platform of this romantic drama is yet to be announced.

