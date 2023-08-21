Made In Heaven 2: Yashica Dutt who called out makers for 'credit' is now accused of plagiarism

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Made In Heaven 2

Made In Heaven 2 continues to be the most-talked-about show on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan, the show has been in the news for one of its episodes featuring Radhika Apte. Earlier, Dalit Author Yashica Dutt called out the makers for using her words and thoughts in the show and not giving her credit.

Now, Dutt has been accused of plagiarism herself. A law scholar took to Twitter and called out Yashica Dutt for copying his work without asking for permission. Sharing Dutt's news article, the scholar wrote, "Proprietary claims to ideas and stories are also characteristic of a system that rewards seemingly individual effort over interdependent ways in which ideas are conceived, shaped, formed, advanced, received, amplified, and encashed."

"Amusing to note the obvious hypocrisy here—of @YashicaDutt’s failure to credit my article (of 2007) in her book (of 2019)," he tweeted further.

Take a look at the tweets here:

Last week, Yashica Dutt wrote a long note on Instagram and tagged Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti for the same. For those who have not watched Made In Heaven 2 yet, Episode 5, The Heart Skipped a Beat, stars Radhika Apte as a Dalit author Pallavi Menke. The episode follows a Dalit Buddhist wedding that rankles the discrimination by the groom's family.

Claiming that the episode is inspired by her life, Dutt wrote, "It’s been an overwhelming few days. Seeing my likeness on screen without warning or permission was a roller-coaster starting from thrill and excitement to sadness and loss. I continue to support @neeraj.ghaywan’s excellent work, whether now with Made in Heaven or Geeli Pucchi before. But this needs to be addressed."

Have a look at Yashica Dutt's post here:

