Made In Heaven 2: Zeenat Aman hails Sobhita Dhulipala, demands more from Zoya Akhtar

Prime Video web show Made In Heaven 2 is making headlines ever since it started premiering on the OTT platform. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in key roles, the show follows the big fat Indian weddings based in Delhi as the characters fight turmoil in their personal lives. On Saturday, Zeenat Aman shared her review of Made In Heaven 2 on Instagram and hailed the stars.

Taking it to her Instagram story, she shared the poster of the show and called Dhulipala a vision. She wrote, Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of Made in Heaven for a riveting second season! I just finished watching it last night. @sobhitad you are a vision, albeit a complicated one. And @arjun_mathur, yours was a standout performance! @zoieakhtar, I look forward to more storytelling from your creative stable."

Katrina Kaif also shared her verdict on Made In Heaven 2 and applauded the makers. She wrote, “What a show, can't remember a time when I just had to finish the entire season in one go, all the characters just keep you hooked." Tagging the makers and the star cast, she wrote, "Amazing so well done... no stone left unturned in putting up a spectacular show... binge-worthy. And the ENTIRE cast just brilliantly performed."

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan, Made In Heaven returned with its second instalment after 4 years. The show also stars Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Jim Sarbh, Shivangi Rastogi, Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar, and Ishwak Singh.

Recently, the show also landed in a soup after Dalit author Yashcia Dutt called out the makers for not giving her credits in the Radhika Apte episode. On the other hand, designer Tarun Tahilini also accused the makers of misinterpretation of his designs in Mrunal Thakur's episode.

