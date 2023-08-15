Made In Heaven 2: Dalit author slams makers for Radhika Apte's episode, here's WHY

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GHALIBKAKHAYAL Radhika Apte as Pallavi Menke in Made In Heaven 2

After a successful stint in 2019, Made In Heaven returned with its second instalment on August 10. The Amazon Prime series has seven episodes that address social issues in the backdrop of Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur's characters. One episode that grabbed eyeballs was by Neeraj Ghaywan starring Radhika Apte as a Dalit bride Pallavi Menke.

On Monday, author and journalist Yashica Dutt took to Instagram and slammed the makers for not mentioning her or giving credit to her for the show. Sharing a clip of the scene that shows the inter-caste wedding, Dutt called out Ghaywan and shared a long note.

She captioned the post as, "It’s been an overwhelming few days. Seeing my likeness on screen without warning or permission was a roller-coaster starting from thrill and excitement to sadness and loss. I continue to support @neeraj.ghaywan’s excellent work, whether now with Made in Heaven or Geeli Pucchi before. But this needs to be addressed."

In the note, Dutt wrote, "The scene where the Dalit author, who is from Columbia, has written a book about 'coming out' and talks about her grandmother 'manually cleaning toilets', asserts her selfhood with her life partner-to-be, gave me chills. It was surreal to see a version of my life on screen that was not but yet was still me. But soon the heartbreak set in. They were my words, but my name was nowhere."

Have a look at the post here:

Recently, BR Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar hailed the makers for the fifth episode. Sharing two screenshots from the episode featuring Radhika Apte, Prakash wrote, "I absolutely loved the assertion, defiance, and resistance of the Dalit woman character — Pallavi. For those Vanchits and Bahujans who have watched the episode — Assert your identity and only then you gain political prominence. As Pallavi puts it, ‘Everything is about the politics.’ Jai Bhim!”

Take a look:

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan hospitalised due to dengue, shares video | WATCH

Latest Web Series News