Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan hospitalised due to dengue, shares video | WATCH

Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale concluded on August 14 and announced Elvish Yadav as its winner. While Manisha Rani ended up as the second runner-up, Abhishek Malhan became the first runner-up of the reality show. Malhan aka Fukra Insaan was missing during the grand finale episode as his health deteriorated.

Post the show, Malhan released a video from the hospital bed and thanked his fans for voting and showering love to him. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up is suffering from dengue. In the video, Malhan said he might have disappointed some as he couldn't take the trophy home and further congratulated Elvish Yadav for winning the show.

Watch the video here:

Soon after he released the video, his fans flooded the comment section with wishes. One user wrote, "Get well soon bhaiyaa." Another user wrote, "Trophy nahi dil jeet liya bhai. Get well soon." Yet another user wrote, "Tum Already winner ho, Trophy kya LIFE mei aur bhi baddi cheeze milenge Jaan."

Bigg Boss OTT 2 started with 14 contestants—Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Cyrus Broacha, Palak Purswani, Akanksha Puri, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Puneet Superstar. After four weeks, the makers introduced Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia as wild card contestants. While Yadav created history by becoming the first ever wild card contestant to win the reality show, Bhatia got evicted after two weeks in the house.

Ahead of its grand finale, Bigg Boss announced Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Elvish Yadav as the top 5 finalists after Jiya Shankar got evicted ahead of the finale week. While Pooja Bhatt ended up in the top 5, Dhurve became the third runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

