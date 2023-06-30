Lust Stories 2, IB71 to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, OTT Releases to make your weekend better

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Releases to make your weekend better

OTT Releases: After a good box office run, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had its OTT release. Along with it, Lust Stories 2 and IB71 were dropped at your favorite streaming platform. Thus, it's time to get the latest update on the newest OTT releases that are sure to excite and entertain you this weekend.

1) Lust Stories 2 on Netflix:

The Netflix anthology series containing 4 different stories is back with its 2nd season and with a fresh cast. The four new short stories this time are directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

Language and Genre: Hindi, romance drama

Cast: Neena Gupta, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Tillotama Shome, Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay Verma

Release Date: June 29

2) IB71 on Disney + Hotstar:

IB 71, an espionage thriller drama, is ready for its OTT release after a decent theatrical run. The film depicts the story about an undercover operation conducted by Indian Intelligence Bureau. The talented Vidyut Jammwal apart from acting as a lead, also produces this venture under the direction of Sankalp Reddy.

Language and Genre: Hindi, espionage thriller

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher, Vishal Jethwa, Faizan Khan, Ashwath Bhatt, Danny Sura, Dalip Tahil and Suvrat joshi

Release Date: July 7

3) Decoding Sikhism: Unveiling the Essence of Faith on OMTV:

Decoding Sikhism: Unveiling the Essence of Faith, The five-episode series is exclusively available on OMTV and will delve into the various aspects of Sikhism.

Language and Genre: Hindi, Spiritual (Podcast)

Release Date: June 2

4) Sergeant on Jio Cinema:

Sergeant has been directed by Prawaal Raman and features Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The movie’s plot revolves around an unsolved murder case that takes a back seat until a diligent officer reopens the case.

Language and Genre: Hindi, drama thriller

Cast: Randeep Hooda, Sapna Pabbi, Adil Hussain, Arun Govil

Release Date: June 30

5) Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Zee 5:

The story is about a traditional family setting, where the younger siblings patiently postpone their marriage plans until their eldest brother finds a suitable partner.

Language and Genre: Hindi, Family Action Drama

Cast: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati

Release Date – 23rd June 2023

