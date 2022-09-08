Koffee With Karan 7 Twitter Reactions: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter trio rules internet

Follow us on Image Source : HOTSTAR Koffee With Karan 7 Twitter Reactions

Koffee With Karan 7 Twitter Reactions: The ultimate trio Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter took us on a fun-filled emotional rollercoaster ride as they graced Karan Johar's exclusive chat show. The filmmaker engaged the trio in some saucy gossip about their personal and professional life. The season's first trio turned up the heat as they discuss bromance, breakups, love interests, concept of suhaag raat, serious revelations and more.

Katrina Kaif had so much to say about her now husband Vicky Kaushal. Her mentions of Vicky and glimpses from their married life stole the show, with their fans showering loving on the duo. On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi claimed that he is so single that even Ishaan Khatter has become single after roaming around with him. The two actors shared that they are single. “I am very single," Siddhant said. “I am so single that ‘mere saath ghumte-ghumte yeh bhi single ho gaya’ (I am so single that Ishaan has also become single by hanging out with me)."

Chronicling fun with a side serving of charisma, the trio captured hearts and laughter with panache. Calling them the 'best trio' a user wrote, "#KoffeewithKaranSeason7 - #IshaanKhatter talking about & describing the moment #Katrina first entered the sets of #PhoneBhoot was superb. He truly killed it with his funny one-liners. @SiddyChats is confidence personified & the bromance that Ishaan & he share is brilliant." ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan7: Ishaan Khatter finally breaks silence about his breakup with Ananya Panday

Another said: "#KoffeeWithKaran7 with #KatrinaKaif #IshaanKhatter #SiddhantChaturvedi turned out to be a fun episode! Being a Katrina fan, it was so heartwarming to see her this happy. She truly deserves it! Ishaan, you are a rockstar & well, Siddhant is a star note this date, he's the future!"

Take a look:

During the episode, when Ishaan was pulling Karan's leg about his and Ananya Panday's break up, Karan defended himself saying, “I meant like both of them. Breakup is always mutual right?” Ishaan continued to roast the host in his swag. The 'Dhadak' actor said, "You were drilling and grilling." And Katrina's one-liner grabbed the eyeballs. She stated, "A breakup is always mutual?" And all four of them broke into a peal of laughter.

Latest Web Series News