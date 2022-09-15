Koffee With Karan 7 Twitter Reactions: Fans call Varun Dhawan-Anil Kapoor 'most entertaining duo'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AJAYASHO Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor

Koffee With Karan 7 Twitter Reactions: Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor were the latest celebrities to appear on Karan Johar's chat show. The 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' father-son duo impressed fans and audience with juicy confessions and fun chit chat. In the hour-long show, conversations among the guests and the host swung from topics of infidelity, role-playing, movies, insecurity to nepotism, and much more.

Soon after it went live, KWK got netizens hooked to the screens and they loved the episode. Calling them the funniest and entertaining duo, a user wrote, "didn't expect this but the episode was so much fun. Both VD and AK were laughter riot especially the last game." Another user added, "Funniest and most genuine episode of KWK episode this season ! @Varun_dvn, @AnilKapoor and @karanjohar are a riot together#KoffeeWithKaranS7." A third comment read, "Probably the best episode of #KoffeeWithKaran7 ! It was hilarious throughout @Varun_dvn @AnilKapoor sir you're a legend killed it! "

Varun Dhawan-Anil Kapoor ask which Bollywood celeb is cheating

The trio was discussing infidelity when Karan asked the two about their thoughts. While the two said they don't endorse the idea, Kjo kept probing them to know more. As Kjo called Varun 'Boy About Town', saying the actor has had interactions with women before he got married. Before answering him, VD goes on to ask KJo if there are any Bollywood celebs who are cheating in their marriage. Without taking a moment Karan said there are some. However, he refrains from taking any names. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 11 Highlights: Varun, Anil ask KJo to name celebs cheating in marriage, he names...

As they continue to talk about cheating in a relationship, Varun asks if Karan has ever cheated in a relationship. Answering him KJo says, "You have be in one to be cheated." "Are you single, you're saying?" VD asked promptly. Answering his question, the filmmaker revealed that he was in a relationship but he broke up.

Latest Web Series News