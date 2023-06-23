Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut slams negative reviews for Tiku Weds Sheru; says 'movie mafia doing...'

Sai Kabir's film Tiku Weds Sheru is premiering on Prime Video. Bankrolled by Kangana Ranaut, the rom-com is receiving mixed reactions from both critics and cinema buffs. The National Award winner actor on Friday took to her Instagram stories and reacted to the negative reviews coming for the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer.

Taking her to Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, "Movie mafia doing everything to harm my film, fake reviews, and smear campaigns started even before its release. Anyway it's streaming now please watch it for yourself or only ask your friends or people you know about the reviews of the film if they saw it before you, don't go by paid fake trends or reviews.”

Kangana Ranaut slams negative reviews for Tiku Weds Sheru; says 'movie mafia doing...'

Ahead of its release, Tiku Weds Sheru began a debate on social media over the age gap between Nawazuddin and Avneet. Addressing the age-gap controversy, Kangana wrote, "I was 16 when I started, it's better to start young if you are looking at a film career, problem is if you play a flower on the wall, exploited just for youth and has no lines or role or opportunity given… Whatever mafia PR is trying to do with age controversy, please understand it's not working… how about working on your own films and watching TWS again."

Kangana, in her Instagram stories, further revealed that late actor Irrfan Khan and Kangana herself were the first choice for TWS and they had the age gap of more than 20 years. “Fun facts… Earlier choice for TWS Irrfan Khan and Kangana Ranaut - Age gap more than 20 years. Finally, who did the film Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur - Age gap more than 20 years," she wrote.

Kangana Ranaut slams negative reviews for Tiku Weds Sheru; says 'movie mafia doing...'

Helmed by Sai Kabir, Tiku Weds Sheru saw its OTT release on June 22. The film revolves around a chaotic couple who dreams to be superstars.

Latest Web Series News