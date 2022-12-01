Freddy: When and Where to watch Kartik Aaryan's psychological thriller, Review, OTT platform, HD images

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KARTIKAARYAN Freddy movie poster featuring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F

Kartik Aaryan's psychological thriller is all set for its release and fans can't keep calm. The plot revolved around a dentist whos is shy during the day and turns into a killer at night. The lines between love and obsession are blurred in this story. The movie is packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. Kartik Aaryan plays a dentist-- Dr. Freddy Ginwala in the film who is haunted by his traumatic past. The film also stars Alaya F who plays Kainaaz.

What is Freddy movie's release date?

2 December 2022

Where to watch Freddy movie?

You can watch Kartik Aaryan's psychological thriller movie on Disney Plus Hotstar

Who is the Director of Freddy?

The movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh

Who are the producers Freddy movie?

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Jay Shewakramani and Gaurav Bose

Who is the writer of Freddy?

Parveez Sheikh

What is the star cast of Freddy

Kartik Aaryan as Dr. Freddy Ginwala

Alaya F as Kainaaz Irani

Jeniffer Piccinato

Tripti Agarwal

How can I see Freddy's trailer?

Where can I check the review of Freddy online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage of Freddy movie review on the link given below.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review

