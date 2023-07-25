Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan poke fun at Bebika Dhurve after seeing her in swimsuit

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Elvish Yadav and Bebika Dhurve

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is one of the most streamed Hindi shows on JioCinema. The show is getting unmissable as changing dynamics in the house are triggering more drama. Elvish Yadav recently entered the reality show, along with Aashika Bhatia, as a wild card contestant. The YouTuber has managed to create a buzz on social media with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, the recent episode left the audience surprised after Yadav made fun of Bebika Dhurve, who is playing flirtatiously with him, after she wore a swimsuit.

The episode saw Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev taking a dip in the pool. After some time, Bebiba Dhruve enters in the pool in a black swimsuit. Seeing her, Abhishek Malhan was the first one to pass a comment on her and said if she will enter the poll wearing a lot of make-up. Elvish Yadav too commented and said he can't see someone wear such clothes in the house.

But this is not it. Before the pool scene, Yadav was also seen mocking Aashika Bhatia over her 'short' dress and also asked her to wear pants. Speaking to Aashika, Yadav said, "Where are your pants? Why aren't you wearing it? Don't you guys wear full clothes at home? I don't like this at all." However, Abhishek aka Fukra Insaan objected to him saying people can wear what they want. Aashika Bhatia took Yadav's comment sportingly, however, she got uncomfortable and left. Later as the episode progressed, Aashika and Jia were heard saying they will wear salwar suits and put on bindis.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been extended for two more weeks. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Falaq Naaz got evicted after the inmates voted her out.

