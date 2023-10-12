Aarya Season 3 trailer OUT: Sushmita Sen as a 'wounded tigress' will stun you | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Actor Sushmita Sen

The much-awaited trailer of Aarya season 3 is finally out on Thursday and this time Sushmita Sen is back as a 'wounded tigress.' Directed by Ram Madhvani, the crime-drama series progresses with high-octane action sequences and family drama.

The Aarya season 3 trailer opens with Sushmita Sen's character Aarya fighting the world of gangsters to protect her three kids. The trailer gives a glimpse of Aarya's inherited opium smuggling business and forcefully making the land owner sign the papers. She forms a new ally, the Russians, who offer her the transportation deal of a whopping Rs 1000 crore. The trailer also shows that new villains await Aarya and her opium empire and threaten her family.

With swords and guns, Aarya is all set to rip open her enemies' chest and is ready for the war. Aarya 3 will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on November 3.

Aarya 3 trailer out

Sharing the trailer of Aarya 3, Sushmita Sen wrote, "Shuruaat majboori se zaroor hui thi, lekin khatam meri manzoori se hogi. #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3, streaming from 3rd Nov only on @disneyplushotstar."

Watch the trailer here:

Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, the crime-thriller drama is inspired by the Dutch drama series Penoza. The show recently received a nomination for the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series.

Speaking about Aarya 3 at an event, Sen called the series the brightest jewel in her crown. "Portraying her has been an empowering journey. What fuels my excitement for season 3 of Aarya is that she's totally unabashed and ruling the game of life once played with her. She's making new enemies and new allies because this Sherni is now the new Don in town. Ram Madhvani has really grown the action, emotions, and twists three fold in this new season," the actor said.

